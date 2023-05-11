Man Convicted In 2021 Death Following a Fight in Central Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 11)–A 52-year-old Lincoln man has been found guilty of second-degree murder, in the October 2021 death of 29-year-old Trevious Clark, following a fight near 27th and Vine.

Brian Adams was convicted in Lancaster County District Court on Wednesday, just two days after his trial began. Prosecutors argued Clark initially punched Adams in the face, to which Adams retaliated by striking Clark over the head with a jack handle, then stomped on Clark’s head after he fell to the ground, killing him.

The defense and Adams himself admitted that he struck Clark in the head, and stomped on him afterwards, but tried to argue it was self-defense. Adams is set to be sentenced on June 26.