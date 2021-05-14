Man Digging Through Apartment Dumpster Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman In Her Home
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 14)–Lincoln Police arrested a man for first-degree sexual assault, after he allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old woman Thursday morning at an apartment near 18th and “M”.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says the victim had taken out the trash, when she saw 44-year-old Eduardo Flores digging through a dumpster and found some clothes. Flores then asked if he could come inside to change, and the victim allowed him inside. Bonkiewicz, though, said Flores started to make sexual comments and the victim got uncomfortable, prompting her to start recording what was happening.
“The victim explained that Flores forcibly sexually assaulted her and fled the residence,” Officer Bonkiewicz told reporters on Friday morning.
Using the recorded audio and a description provided by the victim, investigators later found Flores near 25th and D Street and arrested him.