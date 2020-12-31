Man Jailed In Beatrice Shooting Death
Beatrice, Nebraska (December 31, 2020) A man is in jail in Beatrice after a fatal shooting. Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of North 12th Street, in the north part of Beatrice, just before midnight last night on a report of a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found Alex Rader of Beatrice laying outside the home. He was taken to the Beatrice Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The resident of the home, Brandon Long told police he was inside, heard noises, got his 9 millimeter handgun, went outside and shot Rader.
Long was booked into the Gage County Jail on one count of 2nd degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and unlawful discharge of a weapon inside the City limits. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said in a Statement today that the investigation is continuing.
In a hearing Thursday morning, bond for Long was set at $1,000,000. A mid-January hearing was scheduled in Gage County District Court.
Supreme Court OK’s SW Lancaster County Chicken Farm