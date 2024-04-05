Man Stops Himself From Being Scammed

RURAL LANCASTER COUNTY—(KFOR Apr. 5)—Good decision-making by a 70-year-old man living in northeastern Lancaster County, when he nearly went to deposit $15,000 he withdrew from his bank account and stopped short of putting it into a bitcoin machine at a liquor store.

According to Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin, the victim’s laptop malfunctioned on March 9 and was told to call a number on the screen. The scammer posed as a computer technician and asked the man to withdraw the money.

But the man stopped short of making that deposit, once he arrived at the store. He then called the Sheriff’s Office.