Man Suspected of Damaging Cars Inside Downtown Lincoln Parking Garage

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–A 35-year-old man accused of damaging cars was booked into jail Monday morning after police found him in a downtown Lincoln parking garage wielding a large metal object.

LPD says officers responded to a call around 5 a.m. about a man breaking car windows inside the parking garage at 14th and P Streets. Once there, police said they found Markus Lopez of Lincoln throwing items off the third level of the parking garage. Investigators say Lopez had a large metal object, ignored their commands and tried to flee. Officers said they used a taser on Lopez, but it didn’t stop him. Eventually, police said they caught Lopez and arrested him.

Police said they found eight vehicles with damage to their doors and windows. That damage is estimated to add up to $5,300 with an additional $1,300 loss because of missing items.

Lopez is facing charges of criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and obstructing a police officer.