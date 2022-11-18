Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Money Recovered In Thursday Drug Bust

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 18)–Two people are in jail, after the Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police SWAT team served a search warrant Thursday afternoon near 30th and “U”, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said officers ultimately located nearly four pounds of marijuana, just over $69,000 cash, various drug paraphernalia and a ballistic vest.

Kocian said 36-year-old Miyuki Gonzales and her 18-year-old son, Kaeylab Gonzales were arrested on several drug and money offenses.