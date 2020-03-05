Mayor Encourages Lincoln to “Live Kind”
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Thursday encouraged Lincoln residents to participate in the second annual Live Kind Lincoln campaign April 25th through May 2nd.
Mayor Gaylor Baird said kindness is a simple yet powerful concept and one of the core values of her administration. “’Loving Kindness’ represents the ideal that we serve with compassion toward ourselves and others, recognizing that we are interconnected,” she said.
Residents are encouraged to commit or observe acts of kindness and post them on social media with the hashtag #LiveKindLNK. Last year, the campaign reached more than 40,000 people on social media.
The organizing partners, The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE), the YMCA of Lincoln and CHI Health St. Elizabeth, are seeking businesses, organizations, and individuals to get involved as Kindness Ambassadors.
Live Kind Lincoln will kick off in conjunction with YMCA’s annual Healthy Kids Day, a free event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25th at the Fallbrook YMCA, with Live Kind Lincoln materials being available.
Event Website: LiveKindLNK.org
