Mayor Presents Awards Of Excellence

Lincoln, NE (June 7, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today presented the Annual Mayor’s Award of Excellence for 2019 to eight Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) members who serve on the Nebraska Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue Team. The awards were presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting.
The award presentation was postponed last year due to the pandemic.
LFR Captain Daniel Ripley nominated the team in the category of valor for their actions in responding to the March 2019 flooding in the areas of Columbus and Monroe, Nebraska. Members include:
All monthly award nominees and winners are eligible to receive the annual award. Each team member will receive two days off with pay and a plaque.
The 2019 Honorable Mention Award was presented to a five-member team from the Water Production division of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities for their work to maintain Lincoln’s water supply during flooding at Ashland in spring 2019:
The nominations were considered by the Mayor’s Award of Excellence Committee, which includes a representative with each union and a non-union representative appointed by the Mayor.
