Missing Inmate Captured After Wednesday Night Crash In SW Lincoln

Christopher Manzer (Courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Corrections)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 10)–A 47 year old inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln that didn’t return from work release on Wednesday is back in custody.

Lincoln Police say Christopher Manzer was involved in a crash at 13th and Highway 2 on Wednesday night, when a car he was in rear-ended a semi truck. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says an officer at the scene saw some paperwork in the vehicle and recognized Manzer’s name, after finding out he had been reported missing by Department of Corrections and an ankle monitor was missing.

After a brief struggle, Manzer was taken into custody, after he was checked out at the hospital for some minor injuries he sustained in the crash. It’s unclear how Manzer got a car.

Manzer has been serving a sentence for second-degree murder out of Pierce County.