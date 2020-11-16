More COVID Among Nebraska Prison Workers
credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS November 16, 2020) 3 more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive with the coronavirus.
The staff members are employed at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, the Nebraska State Penitentiary and the Community Corrections Center-Omaha. All three staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 255. 196 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
