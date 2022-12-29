Most Generous Counties in Nebraska

(courtesy USATODAY.com)

(KFOR NEWS December 29, 2022) The holiday season is synonymous with spending money – but it’s more than just buying gifts, each year Americans make billions of dollars in charitable donations.

SmartAsset’s study on the most generous counties dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations.