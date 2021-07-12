Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Sunday Night Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–A motorcycle cras at 27th and “E” that left the rider in critical condition at a Lincoln hospital is under investigation.
According to Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka, the 28-year-old Lincoln man riding his motorcycle lost control heading southbound and hit a utility pole. “He was then ejected and slid approximately 50 feet off of the motorcycle and came to a rest in nearby a parking lot,”
Captain Hubka on Monday morning told KFOR News initially, investigators thought this was a hit and run, after a confrontation between the motorcyclist and another vehicle, which turned off of 27th Street moments before the crash and didn’t contribute to what happened. The man’s injuries are not life-threatening, but he remains in critical condition.