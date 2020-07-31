Motorist Assist Volunteer Killed in Omaha Crash
Image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
(KFOR NEWS July 31, 2020) A 70 year old man, who for the past 6 years has been a volunteer in the Metro Area Motorist Assist Program, has been killed in a traffic crash while performing his motorist duties. John Holcomb of Omaha was killed Thursday afternoon on Highway 75 in Omaha. Holcomb had logged thousands of miles on metro area roadways and assisted countless motorists in need of help.
“We send our deepest condolences to John’s family,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “His service with the motorist assist program demonstrates his dedication to helping others and working to keep our roads safe. This is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the entire motorist assist team.”
“John was a great individual that volunteered many hours to assist to make the highways safer,” said Tim Weander, Nebraska Department of Transportation District 2 Supervisor. “John was out there helping us help you. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and thank John for his service.”
The MAMA program is coordinated by the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) and has been serving metro area drivers since 1998. Dozens of volunteers have served during that time. Motorist assist volunteers work in two-person teams, which was the case during today’s crash. The other volunteer present at the crash was not injured.
The crash is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department.
