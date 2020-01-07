Narcotics Task Force Arrests Three on Contraband Delivery to State Penitentiary
The Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force arrested three people following an investigation into contraband deliveries to the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., investigators arrested an 18-year-old male after he was observed on foot in the area of 14th Street and throwing a package over the wall of the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The package was quickly intercepted by Nebraska Department of Corrections personnel.
Two additional subjects are believed to be involved: Lonique Nelson, 22, and Da’Rell Barfield, 21, were located in a vehicle across the street from the Penitentiary and were arrested.
The package contained tobacco, suspected K2, and two cell phones. All three people were arrested for delivering contraband into a correctional facility and delivery of a controlled substance.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force includes the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, University Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
Lonique Nelson Da’Rell Barfield
