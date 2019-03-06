Nebraska Bill To Ban LGBT Job Discrimination Stalls

A bill that would bar Nebraska businesses from discriminating against LGBT job applicants and workers has stalled in the Legislature.

Supporters on Tuesday failed to force a vote on the measure after about three hours of debate. Previous attempts to pass similar measures in recent years have failed.

The bill by state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln, sparked an emotional debate among senators.

Supporters argue that employers shouldn’t be able to discriminate against people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, and say the bill would create a more welcoming atmosphere in Nebraska. Opponents contend that employers might be forced to contradict their sincerely held religious beliefs.

ALSO FROM THE LEGISLATURE: Caregivers to Alzheimer’s patients show up to Legislative hearing over bills offering help.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man Arrested After Threatening Woman, Police Man Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy In US Immigrant Worker Case Alzheimer’s Caregivers Show Up To Hearing Over Bills Offering Help Violent Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility TIFF Bill Debate in Nebraska Legislature Nebraska Attorney General Looking to Stop Robocalls