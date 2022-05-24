NEBRASKA BOWLING: Three Huskers End Run at USBC Queens Event

ADDISON, IL–(NU Athletics May 23)–A trio of Husker bowlers saw their run in the United States Bowling Congress Queens event end on Monday. The Queens, the first major of the 2022 Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour, features 250 of the top female bowlers in the world.
Julia Bond, who went 3-0 in Sunday’s bracket competition, fell to Birgit Noreiks, 721-689, in the quarterfinals before seeing her run end with a setback to Hope Gramly by a score of 677-642. All matches were best-of-3 matches with total pinfall deciding the winner.
Diandra Asbaty and Erin McCarthy also dropped their second matches on Monday in the double-elimination format. Asbaty fell to Shannon Sellens 721-562, while McCarthy fell to Stephanie Zavala (692-667).