Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

Apr 3, 2022 @ 12:56pm

LINCOLN (Apr. 3, 2022 – KFOR) The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame has announced the 20 individuals who will be inducted into the hall of fame later this year.

The induction ceremony will be held on Sept. 25, 2022 at Lincoln East High School.

This year’s inductees are:

Athletes:

Dominique Kelley – Lincoln Northeast (2007)

Bruce Benedict – Millard (1973)

Chris Bober – Omaha South (1995)

Alex Henery – Omaha Burke (2006)

Niles Paul – Omaha North (2007)

K.C. Cowgill – Grand Island Central Catholic (2002)

Phyllis (DeBuhr) Mazour – Beatrice (1984)

Amber (Hegge) Cunningham – Crofton (2007)

Michele (Shoemaker) Meyer – Ansley (1990)

Fran ten (Bensel) Benne – Arapahoe (1988)

Kristi Woodard – Bellevue West (2002)

Neil Unterseher – Lincoln High (1958)

Coaches:

Darrel Hoffman – Beatrice

Arnie Johnson – Albion

Gaylen Kamrath – David City

Jody Rhodes – Paxton

Dan Sorge – Shickley

Contributors:

Karen Hand – Lincoln

Buck Mahoney – Kearney

Officials:

Ann Schroeder – Lincoln

