New Airline Service and Destinations Coming to the Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 30)–Lincoln Airport officials on Thursday announced they are adding new airline service and destinations.

It includes non-stop flights from Lincoln to Orlando, Las Vegas, Dallas-Fort Worth, Nashville, Austin, Atlanta, and Minneapolis. Customers will also be able to choose between basic economy or premium options that include perks such as spacious leg room, and additional baggage. Flights will be operated directly from Lincoln and offered by Red Way GlobalX Air Tours.

“Red Way and the Lincoln Airport believe in the power of community, and in supporting local. Bringing an operator to LNK who is dedicated to providing service for our community will enable us to create new jobs and opportunities while making air travel easy and convenient for the people of Nebraska,” David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport Authority said in a statement.

Flights are scheduled and are now available for purchase on the Red Way company’s website.