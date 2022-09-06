One Person Dies After a Crash Monday Afternoon In Northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)– One person is dead and three others were hurt in a traffic crash on Monday afternoon in northeast Lincoln.

Police were called shortly after 4pm to North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street, where a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was northbound on Cotner, when it lost control as it was turning eastbound onto Holdrege. The vehicle slid from the roadway and collided with a traffic control box, light pole and tree.

Four passengers were taken to Lincoln hospitals. One of those rear seat passengers, a 25-year-old man, died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued.