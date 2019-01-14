Online Accident Report Filing Now Available

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) wants drivers to know there now is a cheaper, quicker way to fill out a crash report. Thanks to NDOT’s online Crash Reporting Form, drivers no longer have to physically complete and mail the form. Instead, they can save on postage by going online at: https://ecmndorportal.nebraska.gov/ndot-crash-reporting to compete the mandatory report in five minutes or less.

The online form allows users to upload crash images, and eliminates the possibility of errors when physical reports are entered into NDOT’s database. Plus, the system permits users to save a report and return to finish it. The system also notifies users if they have not completed the report within the 10 days mandated by law. DOT also extended the assurance that all data submitted is secure.

Users will have the option to receive a copy of their reports within 30 minutes between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Reports submitted after 9:00 p.m. will be processed the next day.

NDOT has been testing digital reporting since last June to refine the process and address any submission issues encountered by users. The system is also expected to help NDOT to streamline its operations for greater efficiency.

Previously, all driver-submitted crash reports had to be scanned and manually entered by NDOT staff. With over 50,000 crashes annually in Nebraska, manual entry was a monumental task. Moreover, most of the crashes are two-vehicle incidents, resulting in two reports per crash.

NDOT says the new system will also help it to respond more quickly to crash trends. Also, it mirrors the electronic reporting system previously developed for law enforcement’s crash investigators.

