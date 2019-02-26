Pepin Named Indoor Coach of the Year for Sixth Time

Courtesy of UNL

Nebraska track and field head coach Gary Pepin has been named the Big Ten Men’s Indoor Coach of the Year, the Big Ten office announced on Tuesday. His award comes three days after the Husker men captured the Big Ten indoor title in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The honor marks Pepin’s sixth selection as Big Ten Coach of the Year since the Huskers moved to the conference in 2011-12, and it is his 28th all-time conference coaching accolade. The 2019 Big Ten men’s indoor title was Pepin’s 73rd career conference title and 43rd indoors. He has guided the Husker men to three Big Ten indoor titles in the last five seasons.

