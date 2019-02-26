Nebraska Hires Tony Tuioti as Defensive Line Coach

The Nebraska Football team has a new defensive line coach.

The Department of Athletics announced just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning that Tony Tuioti will receive a two-year contract with the Huskers and an annual salary of $375,000. Tuioti joins the Nebraska staff after spending the last two seasons as an assistant at California, including the 2018 season as the defensive line coach.

Overall, Tuioti has nine seasons of experience in college football and two seasons as an assistant working with the Cleveland Browns defensive line.

“We are pleased to add Tony Tuioti to our coaching staff and look forward to having him and his family join us at Nebraska,” Head Coach Scott Frost said. “Tony has been a key part of one of the top defenses in the country the past two seasons at Cal. He will bring great energy to our staff, has a strong history of player development, and an impressive recruiting background.”

In addition to his coaching background, Tuioti was a standout defensive lineman at the University of Hawaii during his playing days.

“I want to thank Coach Frost for the opportunity to be a part of the Nebraska football family,” Tuioti said. “I believe in what he is doing and the culture he is building at Nebraska and I am excited to be a part of it.”

In 2017 and 2018, Tuioti helped the Cal Bears make one of the nation’s most dramatic defensive improvements. In 2018, Cal led the Pac-12 and ranked among the top 10 nationally in interceptions, defensive touchdowns takeaways and passing yards allowed. The Bears also led the conference and were in the top 20 nationally in pass efficiency defense and first downs allowed. Cal finished the season 15th nationally in total defense and 22nd in scoring defense, good for third in the Pac-12 in both categories.

Frost also announced the addition of Ryan Federas a defensive graduate assistant. Feder most recently worked with the Green Bay Packers as a Football Technology Analyst.