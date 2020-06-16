Pinewood Bowl Inc. Becomes Pinewood Performing Arts
(KFOR NEWS June 16, 2020) Pinewood Bowl, Inc., Lincoln’s premiere outdoor musical theatre non-profit organization, announces a rebrand and name change to Pinewood Performing Arts. The new name gives Pinewood Performing Arts the opportunity to clearly define who they are and what they do in Lincoln.
“Pinewood Bowl is a staple in the Lincoln community, but we admit that our name can be confusing at times,” said Chris Goforth, current president of Pinewood Performing Arts board of directors. “Our new name and brand gives us the chance to connect with new audiences faster and with a clearer message.”
As Lincoln’s premiere outdoor musical theater organization, Pinewood Performing Arts’ new brand will help to engage a broader audience both in Lincoln and beyond. The new look also helps the non-profit organization tie together their performances, fundraising efforts, and digital platforms under one look.
“We’d like to thank Unanimous for their gracious donation and work to bring Pinewood Performing Arts to life. Their desire to honor our history with a name and brand for the future will only help us grow as Lincoln’s home for amazing musical theatre entertainment in the beautiful setting of Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre,” Goforth says.
Even though this year’s production was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pinewood Performing Arts is taking that time and energy to develop new ways to engage with the Lincoln community throughout the year. “Stay tuned,” says Goforth. “The best is yet to come.”
