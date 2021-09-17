Power Outage Reported In Northwest Lincoln Early Friday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 17)–At least 2,300 Lincoln Electric System customers in northwest Lincoln have no power, due to an issue at a substation early Friday morning.
An LES spokesperson tells KFOR News crews are working to fix a problem at a substation and switching to a different circuit to restore power. The area affected is from North 4th Street to NW 25th Street, from West Highlands Boulevard to West “S” Street.
Click the link below to see the LES outage map.
Lincoln Electric System Power Outage Map