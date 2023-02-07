Proposed Baseball and Softball Complex Goes Before Lincoln City Council

An overview of the plans unveiled on Wednesday to build the Lincoln Youth Complex for baseball and softball teams. (Courtesy of the Lincoln CVB and Olsson and Associates)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–A public hearing was held Monday by the Lincoln City Council over the new Lincoln Youth Complex proposed for off of 1st and Cornhusker Highway, which would lead to eight turf fields for baseball and softball use.

The hearing was mostly over the 35-year lease agreement between the Youth Complex and the city for the property, which used to be a city landfill. Private money is providing a big chunk of money needed for the project.

Brad Korell, who is the president of the Lincoln Youth Complex, told KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, the $27-million project will include eight turf fields, two of which that would be home for Nebraska Wesleyan’s baseball and softball teams, plus youth level baseball and softball and a permanent home for Homer’s Heroes, geared for youth with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“We want to compete for tournaments, to bring tournaments to Lincoln to play in this complex,” Korell said.

NWU president Dr. Darrin Good, who went before the Council, thinks this will be good not just for the school, but youth development in both sports.

“Our baseball and softball programs, coaches and players alike, are absolutely emphatic,” Dr. Good said referring the development of helping and being apart of building up youth sports.

A vote on the 35-year agreement is expected to happen at the next City Council meeting.