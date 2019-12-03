Public Invited to Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony
The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council has invited the public to a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Saturday, December 7th.
The event will feature the Lincoln Lutheran Choir and guest speaker Tammy Miller, the artist who created the Sharing Hands sculpture “The Cost of Freedom,” which now sits at the entrance of the Veterans Hospital.
The event will begin at 11:55 a.m. to coincide with the time of the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7th, 1941, at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.
