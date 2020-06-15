Reaction to Supreme Court Ruling on LGBTQ Workers’ Rights
aclu.org
(KFOR NEWS June 15, 2020) Today, Nebraska advocates and business leaders joined together to send a clear message following the Supreme Court’s determination on LGBTQ workers’ rights: Nebraska should be for everyone.
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court affirmed that the sex discrimination provision in Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination, making it clear that all LGBTQ people are, and should be, protected from discrimination under federal law.
In response, the ACLU of Nebraska, Greater Omaha Chamber, Heartland Workers Center, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska State AFL-CIO and OutNebraska issued the following joint statement:
“In this powerful national moment, it’s heartening to have good news from the Supreme Court that affirms the vital principle enshrined in our state motto of Equality Before the Law. The decision speaks to people coming together, something we’ve seen in the pandemic and the national movement in support of Black lives and against systemic racism. Today is a turning point for fairness and equality in our nation and Nebraska. Workplaces should be welcoming for everyone and all workers should feel safe to be our authentic selves. This decision is a huge stride toward making that vision a reality for the millions of LGBTQ people in our communities.
Even as we celebrate, we recognize work remains to ensure everyone gets a chance at the Good Life. Gaps in federal and state nondiscrimination laws should be addressed to extend this same protection in areas such as education, housing and healthcare. Leaders must also listen to the calls for racial justice and act to address systemic racism that hurts Black Nebraskans and all Nebraskans of color, including those who are LGBTQ. Even when the law prohibits discrimination and violence, there is work to do to ensure all of Nebraska is safe and welcoming. Bottom line, Nebraska should be for everyone. It will take all of us to make sure that’s the case.”
