Woman Assaulted In NE Lincoln Neighborhood

Lincoln Police investigate a reported robbery at 60th and St. Paul on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Courtesy of 10/11 Now)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 14)–What was first believed to have been a robbery, reported late Tuesday morning near Lincoln Northeast High School, is now believed to have been a spur-of-the-moment assault.

Lincoln Police told KFOR News that a 60 year old woman saw a car she believed was operating recklessly near 60th and St. Paul. She yelled at the driver to slow down.

Police Officer Luke Bonkewicz says “When she yelled at the vehicle to slow down, two juvenile males exited the vehicle and confronted her.” She said the two began punching her. “During the altercation the victim said one of the males pointed a gun at her and threatened her.”

The woman was also injured again as the two left. “As the males fled the scene in the vehicle, the victim was run over by the rear wheel of the vehicle.” Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported the woman to a hospital, he said, and she is now recovering from her injuries.

Officer Bonkewicz said Police believe that the two young men will be located, and that there is no threat to the public.

