Reports of Structure Collapse at South Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–Lincoln Fire and Rescue was handling a rescue call at a south Lincoln home early Thursday afternoon, where a structure had partially collapsed.
The Lincoln Police Department is assisting Lincoln Fire and Rescue with a structural collapse in the 2700 block of Manse avenue. For safety purposes 27th Street will be closed from Sheridan to Bradley for an extended period of time. Please use an alternate route for your safety.
— Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) June 30, 2022
The Lincoln Police Department is assisting Lincoln Fire and Rescue with a structural collapse in the 2700 block of Manse avenue. For safety purposes 27th Street will be closed from Sheridan to Bradley for an extended period of time. Please use an alternate route for your safety.
— Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) June 30, 2022
Initial reports off of the scanner indicated that one person was trapped under the rubble. No information yet on how seriously they were hurt, or exactly what happened. A correction to the tweet in terms of where 27th Street is closed for now. Traffic is blocked off between Sheridan Boulevard and Bradfield Drive.
This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.