Residential Parking Ban Ends
10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS January 28, 2021) As of 9:30 Wednesday night, 100 City and contractor crews continued plowing residential streets expected to be 100% complete by Midnight. Complete snow removal operations in Lincoln’s Business Districts will begin. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) staff are inspecting residential areas. Plow crews will continue with clean-up efforts Thursday and respond to service requests and additional residential area needs Friday.
Parking bans: A snow emergency is in effect. The residential parking ban ended at Midnight, but will be replaced in some areas by a snow removal district parking ban. Until then, residential parking is still banned on the odd-numbered sides of the street.
Snow removal district parking bans will be in effect from 12:01 to 7 a.m. Thursday, January 28, Friday, January 29 and Saturday, January 30. In these areas, snow is plowed into rows, loaded into trucks and hauled out of the area overnight. To assist with snow removal, parking is prohibited on both sides of the streets in the districts. Maps can be found at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. Snow removal districts include:
- Downtown
- University Place
- Havelock
- Bethany
- College View
- 11th and “G”
- 17th and Washington
- 25th and Sumner
To assist downtown residents during parking bans, free overnight parking is offered at Center Park Garage, 1100 “N” St. and Green 2 Garage, 530 “P” St. until the ban is lifted or until noon, Sunday, January 31. Customers will be charged the posted rate for any time beyond those hours. Vehicles that remain in the garage past noon will be charged for the entire time the vehicle was in the facility.
READ MORE: One More Covid 19 Death In Lincoln