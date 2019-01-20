Saturday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln East 81, Lincoln High 68
Lincoln Northeast 60, Lincoln Southeast 51
Kearney 60, Lincoln Southwest 58
Lincoln Pius X 66, Norfolk 59
Elkhorn 50, Waverly 49
Lincoln Christian 83, Fillmore Central 34
Lincoln Lutheran 45, Wahoo Neumann 43, OT
Mead 40, Malcolm 34
Omaha Benson 77, Papillion-LaVista South 62
Omaha Central 63, Creighton Prep 51
Omaha North 60, Papillion-LaVista 52
Elkhorn South 80, Omaha Northwest 70
Fremont 51, North Platte 49
Aurora 62, Seward 59
Elmwood-Murdock 46, Syracuse 20
Tri County 100, Friend 24
Bennington 71, Columbus 51
Wahoo 81, Norfolk Catholic 32
Girls
Lincoln East 52, Lincoln High 37
Lincoln Northeast 59, Lincoln Southeast 35
Lincoln Pius X 57, Norfolk 35
Lincoln Southwest 62, Kearney 31
Wahoo Neumann 41, Lincoln Lutheran 29
Fillmore Central 62, Lincoln Christian 58
Waverly 56, Elkhorn 45
Malcolm 50, Mead 20
Omaha Benson 61, Columbus 50
Omaha Northwest 67, Elkhorn South 64
Omaha Westside 55, Bellevue East 32
Papillion-LaVista 68, Omaha North 42
Fremont 89, North Platte 38
Syracuse 50, Elmwood-Murdock 27
Tri County 45, Friend 15
Wahoo 61, Norfolk Catholic 42
Seward 58, Aurora 25
Bennington 51, Columbus 47