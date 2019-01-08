Senator Sasse Issues Statement Against Speaker Pelosi’s Gun Control Policy

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse had some harsh words towards House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s newly unveiled gun control legislation. The legislation is aimed to expand background checks when individuals purchase and transfer firearms.

“You can’t make this stuff up: we should be having big national security debates right now, but instead of that, showboating on gun control is Speaker Pelosi’s priority. And instead of working on basic solutions that can help prevent tragedies – common-sense stuff like making sure local law enforcement spots warning signs and federal agencies follow protocol – these gun control busybodies are targeting law-abiding gun owners with their anti-Constitution proposals. Thankfully, this nonsense isn’t going anywhere in the Senate.”

The legislation is timed in the anniversary of the shooting of former representative Gabby Giffords.

