Seward County Deputy Recovers From Exposure To Suspicious Substance
(KFOR NEWS March 2, 2021) A delayed release from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office reveals that early Friday morning, February 12th, a Deputy stopped a car on Interstate 80 near the Utica exit with 4 males inside…2 adult and 2 juveniles.
The deputy detected alcohol on the driver and placed him under arrest for DUI. When the deputies searched the vehicle and other occupants, they found a baggie containing a white powder, which deputies suspected to be a controlled substance.
Upon the discovery, the subjects refused to cooperate. During a scuffle between deputies and one of the passengers, a deputy was exposed to the suspicious powdery substance. Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office and Seward Police officer arrived to find the deputy exposed to the powdery substance was becoming extremely ill and required immediate medical attention.
A York County Deputy administered Narcan at the scene and was able to keep the deputy stable until emergency personnel arrived. The deputy was taken to Seward Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released. 3 of the 4 individuals were arrested.
