Socks Packed with Drugs Turn Traffic Stop into Arrest for LPD

Socks full of drugs turned a traffic stop into an arrest Wednesday afternoon. Information officer Luke Bonkiewicz told KFOR News 35-year-old Michael Hawley was pulled over in the 4000 block of Adams after failing to signal.

An officer saw marijuana in Hawley’s vehicle, which led police to search him and his car. Officers located a glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue and 10.5 grams of marijuana in his left sock, as well as a glass smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and .3 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his right sock.

Officers arrested Hawley for possession of a controlled substance.