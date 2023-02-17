STATE WRESTLING: East Remains Third In Team Standings After Day One

Courtesy of the Nebraska School Activities Association.

OMAHA–(KFOR Feb. 17)–After the first day of the NSAA State Wrestling meet at Omaha’s CHI Health Center, the Class A team standings have Millard South first, Norfolk second and Lincoln East third.

Among the Lincoln wrestlers advancing to the semifinals are East’s Gabe Turman, Cole Toline, Josh Shaner, Westin Sherlock, Leland Sindel, and Scottie Meier. Southeast’s Cooper Johnson and Kaleb Durr and Southwest’s Jack Baptista and Cooper Jackson are among the other wrestlers into the semifinals Friday.

In Class B, 20-time state team champ Omaha Skutt is in the lead, followed by Bennington and Waverly is third. In the Girls team standings, South Sioux City is first, followed by Omaha Westside and Grand Island.

Second day of action is Friday, while the championships are Saturday.

Click the link below to see the latest individual and team results.

NSAA State Wrestling results