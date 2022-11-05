Sunken Gardens Volunteer Event Rescheduled For November 12

Provided by Lincoln Parks and Recreation

(KFOR News November 5, 2022) Due to inclement weather, the Sunken Gardens “Put the Beds to Bed” volunteer event originally scheduled for Saturday, November 5, has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 12. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Sunken Gardens, 26th and “D” streets.

Those who would like to be added to the RSVP list for the event should contact Zac Halley, Public Gardens Volunteer Coordinator, at [email protected]. Attendees are advised to bring gloves, a shovel or spade, and dress in layered clothing that may get dirty, including heavy-soled shoes. This volunteer activity is not recommended for children younger than age 13.

For information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.