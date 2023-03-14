Teen Caught After Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 14)–A 17-year-old is suspected of being one of two people seen cutting a catalytic converter from a car in north Lincoln early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of 27th and Fletcher on a report of a larceny, but the caller told dispatch it sounded like someone was trying to cut a catalytic converter from a car in the parking lot. Officers found a Hyundai Elantra with a man sitting in the driver’s seat, parked next to another vehicle where two men were seen underneath it.

The first car drove away while the two men under the Honda CRV ran off. One of them being the 17-year-old, was taken into custody and put in the Youth Assessment Center for possession of burglar’s tools, criminal mischief, attempted theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest.

Lincoln Police followed up with Omaha Police, who said the Elantra was stolen early Tuesday from northwest Omaha. The Honda suffered about $250 damage.