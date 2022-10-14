Teenager Stabbed at Waverly Park in Serious Condition After Surgery

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–New information was released Friday morning, regarding Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the 15-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds, one of which cut his heart.

“It was definitely life-threatening,” Sheriff Wagner said in reference to the initial injuries the teen suffered. “He is recovering, as we speak, and I think the surgery was successful.” The 15-year-old’s condition is now listed as serious and he is recovering at Bryan West Campus.

Wagner says the call came in around 11:47am Thursday, where the 15-year-old was stabbed by a 14-year-old suspect, who has been put in the Youth Detention Center for attempted first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. A knife has been recovered. Both teens are believed to be Waverly High School students, but were not acquaintances, according to Wagner.

Apparently the 14-year-old wanted notoriety.

“And that’s why I’m not going to say his name,” Wagner further stated on Friday. “I think that’s what he told us was that he was going to be famous.”

Wagner says the 14-year-old had only been in Waverly for about a month, moving in from Colorado.

“We’re going to be doing some follow up with Colorado authorities to determine what this man’s background was in Colorado,” Wagner stated.

The investigation continues into what led to the stabbing and school was not in session at Waverly on Thursday because of fall break.