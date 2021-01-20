Thieves Steal Several Pieces of Computer Equipment From East Lincoln Store
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 20)–Several pieces of computer equipment were stolen during a burglary early Monday morning at an east Lincoln computer shop.
Lincoln Police say based on security video taken at IT Computers off of 66th and “O” Streets, there were two people with their faces covered the broke in through a glass door and took off with about $3,000 worth of computer hard-drive motherboards. Officer Erin Spilker on Wednesday said that investigators processed the scene, canvassed the area, and will be further analyzing video evidence.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. The total damage amount was estimated at $200.