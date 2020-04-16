Third Suspect In Liquor Store Robbery Arrested
Izaiah Bartu (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 16)–The third suspect in Tuesday morning’s robbery at Ken’s Kegs near 48th and Holdrege has been arrested, after he was tracked down on Wednesday afternoon in southwest Lincoln.
Police say 20-year-old Izaiah Bartu was found at a storage unit in the 400 block of West “A” Street and arrested for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and minor in possession of alcohol. Bartu is accused of walking into the liquor store, grabbing a bottle of whisky and walking off without paying for it.
A store clerk confronted Bartu, who allegedly hit him in the head with the bottle and took off. The clerk suffered a laceration and is expected to be fine. Two other women were arrested shortly after the robbery for their involvement.