Thursday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Southeast 54, Columbus 44
Millard South 56, Lincoln Northeast 52
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Auburn 42
Waverly 56, Hastings 43
Ashland-Greenwood 63, Nebraska City 38
Aurora 43, Crete 32
Freeman 67, Johnson-Brock 33
Friend 58, Meridian 44
Mead 46, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Millard West 58, Millard North 56
Palmyra 47, Pawnee City 23
Platteview 74, Douglas County West 60
Ralston 50, Schuyler 32
Seward 55, Wayne 51
Wahoo 71, Plattsmouth 46
Girls
Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 26
Millard South 75, Lincoln Northeast 46
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Auburn 25
Waverly 53, Hastings 47
Beatrice 49, Malcolm 43
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Omaha Mercy 35
Aurora 43, Crete 32
Bishop Neumann 64, Omaha Roncalli 22
Diller-Odell 57, Lawrence-Nelson 34
East Butler 37, Shelby/Rising City 26
Elmwood-Murdock 70, Mead 39
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Weeping Water 27
Freeman 45, Johnson-Brock 37
Millard West 58, Millard North 56
Omaha Duchesne Academy 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26
Palmyra 50, Pawnee City 15
Platteview 57, Douglas County West 41
Ralston 38, Schuyler 23
Wahoo 61, Plattsmouth 27
Wayne 54, Seward 45