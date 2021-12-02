Thursday High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Fremont at Lincoln Pius X
South Sioux City at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln East at Elkhorn South
Papillion-LaVista at Lincoln North Star
Millard North at Lincoln High
Millard South at Lincoln Southeast
Papillion-LaVista South at Lincoln Southwest
Grand Island Central Catholic at Lincoln Lutheran
Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City Lourdes
Plattsmouth at Malcolm
College View Academy at Omaha Christian Academy
Creighton Prep at Grand Island
Norfolk at Bellevue West
Omaha South at Gretna
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Burke
Millard West at North Platte
Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan
Columbus at Omaha Westside
Bellevue East at Kearney
Omaha Bryan at Omaha North
Girls
Omaha Marian at Grand Island