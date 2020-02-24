Traffic Stop West of Lincoln Leads To Drug Bust In North Carolina
Over $100,000 cash recovered in a traffic stop on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 along I-80 west of Lincoln. That helped in a drug raid on a storage unit and home in North Carolina. (Courtesy of LSO)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 24)–Lancaster County deputies on Friday morning pulled over an out-of-state vehicle, which led to a big drug bust at a Charlotte, North Carolina area home.
On Monday, LSO Captain Ben Houchin said deputies pulled over a Toyota Tundra along Interstate 80 at mile marker 391, just west of Lincoln. Houchin said deputies believed the driver, 25-year-old Brandon Montoya, was involved in criminal activity. A probable cause search found a ledger that showed Montoya may have been involved in dealing narcotics in the Charlotte area.
More than $100,000 cash was also found in Montoya’s vehicle. Based on the information on the ledger, Houchin said Lancaster County investigators called Charlotte Police, who got a search warrant and found close to 1,300 pounds of marijuana, THC oil, scales, money and a handgun.
More marijuana was also found at Montoya’s home.