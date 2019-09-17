Two Open Houses On Streets Set For This Week
(KFOR NEWS September 17, 2019) The City is continuing its series of open houses on street improvements with two scheduled for this week:
Tuesday, September 17 at Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th Street Wednesday, September 18 at Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th Street.
Both meetings are from 5 to 7 p.m. The Advisory Committee on Transportation (ACT) is hosting the meetings to focus on new street work to be funded by the quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in April.
Those attending will have the opportunity to learn about current street conditions and the various types of treatments to improve them. The public is encouraged to provide input on the criteria used to prioritize street improvements and on specific locations that need work.
About 40 people attended the first open house September 12 at Eiseley Branch Library. Two more meetings are planned:
Tuesday, September 24, Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Avenue Wednesday, September 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird appointed the 14-member ACT to provide an additional level of oversight, collaboration, and advocacy on the transportation infrastructure investments funded by the tax, which takes effect October 1. The City will begin to receive the revenue in December, with projects funded by the revenue beginning spring 2020. The tax will provide an estimated $13 million annually for six years.
The committee is scheduled to make its recommendations by the end of October on the priority street projects for the first year of construction. In November, the public will have another opportunity to comment on the ACT recommendations when the City Council holds a public hearing and considers amendments to the City’s Capital Improvement Plan.
More information is available at streets.lincoln.ne.gov.
