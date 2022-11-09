KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Two People Arrested Following Brief Pursuits Tuesday

November 9, 2022 11:23AM CST
Share
Two People Arrested Following Brief Pursuits Tuesday
Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday, following two short pursuits.

Around 3:20pm Tuesday, a state trooper got word about a car driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 80, just west of Lincoln.  A few minutes later, the trooper saw the car going in excess of 110 mph and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.  A pursuit was started and just a couple of minutes later, the car left the road, hit a road sign and went into the ditch before coming to a stop about a mile west of the NW 48th Street exit.

The driver, 28-year-old Makaila Fryrear of Lincoln, was not hurt and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and having no operator’s license.

Just before 10pm Tuesday, a state trooper saw an SUV speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora, just east of Grand Island.  The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused and sped off, leading to a pursuit.

The suspect’s SUV reached speeds over 100 mph as it was heading westbound on Highway 34 and a short time later, the SUV tried to pass a westbound pickup truck in the eastbound lane and caused a crash between the truck and an eastbound car.  Everyone involved was checked out by medical personnel at the scene or at an Aurora hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 16-year-old male from Iowa, was lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center.

Lincoln News