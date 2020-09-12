UNL Sends Out Alert On Possibly Armed Iindividual
Courtesy of UNL.edu
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln sent out a UNL Alert on a possibly-armed individual on Friday. Our media partner 10/11 news reported that the alert was sent out at around 7:45 p.m. A student reported seeing a possibly-armed individual. This individual is wanted for a possible weapons violation on campus. The individual was last seen southbound leaving city campus at 08:45 p.m.
