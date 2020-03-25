UPDATE 3/35/20: 64 Cases of COVID-19 In Nebraska
(KFOR NEWS March 25, 2020) The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports there are 4 additional cases of COVID-19 identified in Lancaster, Saunders, and Washington counties.
- A woman in her 50s from Saunders County who is currently self-isolating.
- Two Washington County residents – A woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s who is currently hospitalized. Both are residents of an assisted living facility in Blair. The woman is currently self-isolating. The facility is aggressively responding the situation and is working with local and state health officials to ensure the safety and care of all residents.
- A man in his 50s from Lancaster County – https://lincoln.ne.gov/city/mayor/media/2020/032420.htm .
Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
