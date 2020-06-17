UPDATE: Man Seen Rioting Turns Himself In
image from Crimestoppers and 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS June 17, 2020) UPDATE: The man seen on video breaking windows with a hard hat during a riot May 31st, has turned himself in.
Lincoln Police on Wednesday said the suspect is a 15-year old juvenile who will be referred to the Lancaster County Attorney for vandalism. Investigators said the teen turned himself in with assistance of a family member.
LPD was searching for the 15-year old after reviewing video of him breaking out windows along Lincoln Mall with a hard hat during a riot on May 31.
Millions of dollars of damage was done to a number of businesses along Lincoln Mall during the riot.
READ MORE: Lincoln native missing in Hawaii