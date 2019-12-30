Update Monday On 4 Gretna Teens Killed In June
The identities of the victims of a fatal crash in Sarpy County earlier this week were released by the Sheriff's Office. From left: Alexandria Minardi, 15, deceased; Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, deceased; Kloe Odermatt, 16, deceased; Roan Brandon, 15, injured; Abigail Barth, 16, deceased. (Source: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)
(KFOR NEWS December 30.2019) Sarpy County officials Monday are expected to disclose more information focusing on the June crash that killed 4 high school girls and injured a 5th.
An report released about a month after the June 17 crash near Gretna said the car the girls were in was traveling 90 mph before it hit a guardrail and burst into flames. That report also found evidence of alcohol use.
Killed in the crash were 16-year-old driver Abigail Barth; Alexandria Minardi, 15; and Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer, both 16.. Fifteen-year-old Roan Brandon survived. The July report said Barth had a blood-alcohol content of 0.09. Nebraska law sets the legal limit for those under 21 at .02. Investigators say all of the other girls, with the exception of Pfeifer, had some level of alcohol in their systems. At the time of the July report, authorities said they were seeking information on who may have provided the alcohol to the girls.
