Upset Man Points Gun At Woman, Friend Inside Northeast Lincoln Home
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 25)–A man is suspected of being upset and threatening to kill two people inside a northeast Lincoln home early Monday morning, after he showed up armed with a shotgun.
Lincoln Police say they were called to a home near 73rd and Eagle Drive, where 52-year-old Phillip Salmela walked in and allegedly threatened a 52-year-old woman and her friend. Officer Erin Spilker says the woman was able to call police and her friend escaped. By the time police showed up, there was yelling inside the house. Spilker says officers got the woman out of the house safely and started negotiating with Salmela.
“Officers were able to convince Salmela to exit the residence peacefully and unarmed.” Officer Spilker told reporters.
Officer Spilker says Salmela was apparently upset with the victim having a friend over at the house. He and the woman apparently had been involved in an intimate relationship.